Fore the good of the game

THREE RIVERS — There are a couple of October events coming up at St. Joseph Valley Golf Course you might want to think about playing in.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, it's the 14th annual Fall Big-Hole Scramble event. (See their ad, or call 467-6275 for all the fun details). The event usually fills up quickly, so register as soon as possible.

The next annual event with SJV Golf Course is the annual Cross Country Golf Tournament. It's always different, but a lot of fun. You don't know which tee to which green you'll be playing. You have your choice of playing one of two days. Saturday, Oct. 21 or Sunday, Oct. 22. Each day, it's a single-day event.

Don Powell said, "We do it that way to give everyone a chance to play some great fall golf. The college golfers want to watch the football games on Saturday, so we give them the opportunity to play on Sunday. Saturday, then, is for all those weekend golfers who like to switch the game up a little with the cross country format and play on Saturday."

If you're a real die-hard golfer and want to play both days, you can do that at St. Joe Valley. Each day’s 18-hole event will be a separate tournament. It gives you that chance to play in the same event, both days, but the scores each day are not combined, or anything like that. Call for more details.

You may remember from last week's column, Pine View Golf Club is holding their annual Big-Hole Fall Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 14. Sign-up early because it always fills up. If you’re new to playing in this event, see their ad in the Three Rivers Commercial every day this week or call 279-5131 for full details.



