Fore the good of the game

THREE RIVERS — I just received the results of the Club Championship play at St. Joseph Valley Golf Course.

In fact, the ladies’ champion was just walking into the clubhouse after a sudden death playoff between Sue Racette and Alisha Swihart who were tied after their 36-hole regulation tournament play. It consisted of 18 holes on Saturday and another 18 holes on Sunday. It was dead even with 207 strokes.

The playoff only took one extra hole. Racette scored a par to win the championship. Swihart had to settle for runner-up. Congratulations to both.

The men’s championship was on the same weekend, Aug. 26-27. They had the championship flight, followed by first, second and third flights.

On the 35th tee of 36 holes, with the second set of 18 holes finishing on Sunday, Derrick Gentile and Terry Elmore were tied with the two holes to go. They had been going back-and-forth the whole time.

Gentile dropped a birdie putt on the 35th hole. The question in everybody’s minds was, “will this end up in a playoff?” Elmore needed a birdie, with a par from Gentile to make it happen on the last hole. Gentile put an exclamation point on his victory, putting in his second birdie in a row to win the medal championship, 135 to 137. Elmore graciously congratulated Gentile and walked off with the runners-up trophy.