Football roundup

CONSTANTINE — It was a soggy Homecoming at Sweetland Stadium in Constantine Friday night.

On the field it was a somber night as Shawn Griffith’s Falcons were handed its third straight loss, this time by Watervliet, 68-24.

Nolan Malcom passed for 62 yards for Constantine, now 3-4.

Leading the Falcons’ rushing attack was Hunter Lindbert with 152 yards. Josh Lawson had 37 receiving yards.

Lindbert scored on a 12-yard run, Dawson Kiess added a five-yard score, and Lawson hauled in a 37-yard scoring pass from Malcom for another Constantine TD. The Falcons were successful on all three two-point conversion attempts.

Mitchell Bowdish, Marquise Wykle, and Malcom all had four tackles each for Constantine.

Mendon 41, Decatur 0

MENDON — Mendon’s football team kept rolling Friday by posting a 41-0 win over visiting Decatur at John Schwartz Field.

The Division 8 No. 3-rated Hornets chiseled out the win on the ground by piling up 378 rushing yards, and holding its foes to 20 yards of real estate.

Wyatt Cool scored on runs of one, five, 26 and 16 yards and churned out 157 yards rushing on the night in 13 carries.

Corbin Weinberg added a five-yard scoring dash for Mendon, now 7-0, and Lincoln Crotser added a six-yard TD burst.

Weinberg added 62 yards rushing for Mendon and Austin Rensi picked up 55.

Rensi had six tackles defensively for Mendon while Weinberg, Mikki Feister, and Cool had five each.

Rensi also recovered a fumble while Hunter Lovell and Sam Cleveland both intercepted a pass.

Centreville 44, Eau Claire 6EAU CLAIRE — Centreville’s football team produced its second win of the season with a convincing 44-6 win at Eau Claire Friday.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs, now 2-5 in the Southwest Conference, picked up 294 yards rushing, including 14 carries for 105 yards and two TDs by Kyzer Bowen. McClain Lemings added 10 carries for 76 yards and three TDs. Freshman halfback Ben Yoder added 11 carries for 56 yards and one.

Yoder also intercepted a pass on defense. The Bulldogs were led in tackles by Justin Norgan with nine and Trenton Kindig recovered two fumbles for the Bulldogs.



