Football Roundup

COLON — The Colon Magi football team came up with a strong defensive performance and hung on for a 20-7 win Friday at home over Freemont, Ind.

Robbie Hattan’s Magi outgained the visiting Eagles 242-157 in total yardage.

Colon won the rushing battle 150-117. James Thompson led the Magi with 18 carries for 83 yards while Austin Knauss had two carries for 54.

Phillip Alva completed 5-of-8 passes for 73 yards for Colon and Chris Frye completed one pass for 19 yards.

Thompson and Brandon Crawford led Colon defensively with eight tackles each. Grant Wilson and Hunter Boals had six stops each, while John Ruby and Kody Hamilton had four apiece.



