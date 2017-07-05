Food for those in need

On behalf of the Three Rivers C.A.R. (Classic & Antique Restorers) Club, President Brian Stutzman (left) delivers food items collected at the club’s April meeting to Mark Huff (right), a volunteer at the Sturgis Salvation Army Corps, for use in their food pantry which is open to people in need in St. Joseph County. The Three Rivers C.A.R. Club meets the first Thursday of every month at The Country Table restaurant in White Pigeon with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. meeting. Brian encourages other organizations to collect and donate non-perishable food items to area food banks/pantries.