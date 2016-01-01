Food Site serves 27 percent more last year

THREE RIVERS — During 2016, the Three Rivers Food Site spent 97.1 percent of each dollar on direct food and supplies to distribute to its clients.

They served 856 unique families, each visiting an average of four times per year.

They served a total of 10,612 individuals (counted each visit), up 26.59 percent from 2015.

They distributed at least 222,852 meals in 2016 (10,612 individuals, seven days per visit, three meals per day. Some months they distributed more than seven days when resources allowed.

They also held four Fresh Food Initiatives sponsored by the Food Bank at which they distributed fresh fruit and baked goods to 402 families (1,349 people).

“We are so blessed to be so well supported by the community, and our 150-plus volunteers,” Food Site assistant manager Bill Moore said.