Food, hope and encouragement

Dave Black of Three Rivers, a Valley Family Church volunteer, and Marsha Keefer, store director of the Sturgis Meijer, hand out bags of food to those who came to VFC’s MobileGroceries event Saturday, April 8 at Centreville Elementary. About 200 people came and everyone got a bag, as well as food from the Fresh Food Initiative. There were also free clothing and shoes, and every child could get a clean stuffed animal. “Hopefully people experienced some hope and encouragement,” said Matt Munson, executive pastor of community care at VFC. The program will continue on the second Saturday of each month.