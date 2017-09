After four years with the Three Rivers Commercial-News circulation manager Kricket Arevalo (left) is handing over the keys to assistant circulation manager Heather Smith (right) and Lindsay Truckey. Friday, Sept. 15 will be Arevalo’s last day at the Commercial, before she pursues new opportunities elsewhere. Smith will succeed Arevalo as circulation manager, and Truckey will take over as assistant circulation manager.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost