Foam over at Waste Water Treatment Plant

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday, March 23 at approximately 10:37 a.m., Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) personnel were alerted to an ATAD foam over incident by other city personnel. Approximately 250 gallons of biosolids foam escaped from one of the digester hatches. WWTP personnel were able to remove the foam-over biosolids and reintroduce the clean-up debris to the wastewater treatment processes.

The WWTP staff made the required notifications to Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph County Health Department for this event.