Flowers for Heartland

Mary June Schieber finishes a flower arrangement for garden therapy on Tuesday, August 22 at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers. “I used to do all sorts of gardening. I love all flowers,” she said. Margaret Hesher, Audrey Hartman and Angie Birdsall, members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club, came in to do the arrangements using false sunflowers, solidago goldenrod, Queen Anne’s lace and boxwood, also red carnations and daisies donated by Teresa Cytlak, owner of Ridgeway Floral & Gifts.
Photo provided by Angie Birdsall

Three Rivers Commercial-News

