Flowerfield Twp. family lights the night with holiday display

FLOWERFIELD TWP. — During the holiday season, many families search far and wide to find the most unique and entertaining light displays to celebrate the season.

In that vein of searching far and wide, to find one of the more notable light displays in St. Joseph County, it takes going a little bit off the beaten path onto the dirt roads of the county.

Tucked away in the northwest corner of the county on Weatherbee Road in Flowerfield Township is just such a display, with dozens upon dozens of figures, trees and characters, and yes, thousands upon thousands of individual lights.

The mastermind behind the display is Rene’ Rader, who along with her husband Jim, have done a holiday display at their home for more than 25 years. She said the inspiration for doing so came from her love of Christmas and memories from her youth.

“From the time I was little, I got to put lights up in my bedroom, and my parents always decorated the inside of their house,” Rader said. “They didn't do outside as much, they had outside lights but not as much as we do, obviously, but they loved Christmas and decorating.”

Rader said when she decided to do lights at the house on Weatherbee Road, she started out small, putting lights on the more than dozen small trees lining their driveway, which she still does today. However, as trees do, they got tall and started taking more lights to cover.

“We tried standing on ladders to decorate, and they were taking how many thousands of lights to put on each tree and just got too big. We replanted them about three times, and finally the last time, I said we need to get something that doesn't get [that way],” Rader said.

Some of the pieces the Raders have on display in their yard alone include a big light-up Santa Claus, a number of lighted presents, reindeer, quite a few snowmen, a big “JOY” sign, and a number of light-up characters, including Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. The house itself is even more lit up, with lights outlining the framework of the house, a candy cane archway that says “Merry Christmas” as you look down the driveway, even more candy canes going back toward the garage area, Santa Claus in his sleigh with his reindeer on the roof, and “Winter Wonderland” on the roof of another garage.

“Every year I buy more and more and more, and it's been this big now for the last 10 years,” Rader said.

Recent weather events, including the windstorm that occurred a couple of weeks ago, have affected the display a bit, most notably the “JOY” sign, which Rader said had to be fixed up because it was brought down during the windy weather. However, the display hasn’t suffered too much damage as a whole.

For Rader, it takes a lot of hard work to put the display together every year. She said she starts setting up little things at the end of September, such as the lights on the small driveway trees. Gradually, they get the various pieces of the display set up in time for the night of Thanksgiving, at precisely 5:30 p.m., when the display is officially lit up for the season for the first time. Sometimes, Rader said, the timeline of getting the display ready can be limited, depending on when Thanksgiving lands on the calendar.

Rader said having a gradual process of putting things together is beneficial to doing it all in one go, especially if fixes have to be made on the spot.

“You’re having to work on how much to make sure it works prior to putting it up. It might work now, and it might work when I put it away, but when I get it back out, that doesn't say it's going to work again,” Rader said. “So, it's how many hours of going through the lights and fixing and replacing them, which is getting harder and harder to do with the older-type bulbs.”

Rader said the lights will be on display from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every night from Thanksgiving to the night of New Year’s Day.

The Raders’ display has proven to be fairly popular among people who know it exists, as they get a number of visitors every year to view it and take pictures.

“We hear people that stop, come knocking on the door, ask if it's okay to walk around, or they bring us cookies. Some will come from places like Grand Rapids, they'll tell us they've heard about our lights,” Rader said. “Some people come and ask to take their Christmas pictures under the big candy cane arch or by the big snow globe or somewhere.”

Rader said the last week or so is usually their busiest season, and there have been nights where there are lines of cars down the road looking at the display.

“There might be a whole string, you can see headlights and taillights, headlights and taillights, all along the road parked of cars waiting,” Rader said. “One night, there was a car upset they couldn't get down the road, and it couldn't get down the road because there were so many cars.”

Rader said she doesn’t know how long she’ll continue to do the display for, saying it’s getting “harder and harder” for her and Jim to put the display up by themselves, but said “as long as I can do it, I'll try to do it.”

Overall, seeing people enjoy the lights, Rader said, has been the main reason why they’ve done the lights for so long.

“We like looking at them, and people enjoy them,” Rader said. “If people can come and stand there and have their family pictures taken, it's like, sure, that's fine. Then you think, ‘Oh, this is why I do this.’”

