Flowerfield TWP donates books to SJC Historical Society

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph County Historical Society (SJCHS) gained a collection of books dating back as far as the late 1890s, after the Flowerfield Township Board of Trustees agreed to donate the books to SJCHS on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The books appear to be a combination of complied law, public and local acts, and township office guides for the state of Michigan. SJCHS board member Lori Dahlquist said receiving the books assists in fulfilling the society’s goal.

“It is a part of the county’s history. Our goal is to preserve history and the materials and buildings within the county is a part of that,” Dahlquist said.

Before the board came to a decision, treasurer Alan Pearson was skeptical. He expressed his concern with trusting the SJCHS based on personal past experience.

“In my life, I’ve been around when you’ve taken stuff and you no longer have it for people. I have stories I could say from when I was 18, I am just saying. The trust in the society is good but for 50 years you guys don’t always keep your word,” Pearson said.

