Flowerfield TWP Board addresses concerns about incoming swine sow facility

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A concerned crowd packed itself into the Flowerfield Township Hall on Tuesday, July 11 for the monthly board of trustees meeting.

The focal issue of Tuesday’s meeting was the recent notification of plans by H & H Feed of Vicksburg to construct a “new swine sow facility” in Section 15 of Flowerfield Township.

The tone of the meeting was set when Carroll Parmeter, supervisor, opened the floor for public comment and the sound of pigs squealing could be heard from a meeting attendee’s phone.

Russell Williams voiced that he, like other area residents, was concerned about the late notification of the construction plan.

“I never got a notification,” he said. “From what I see, it is being done in private and it is being done behind everyone’s back. Nobody wants a pig farm and that is that.”

Myron Fuller, clerk, said he was formally notified of the plan for the facility’s construction on June 15, two days after the board’s last monthly meeting.

“My first formal notification was dated June 8 and was received on June 15. That is the only thing I have received,” Fuller said.

Doug Kuhlman, zoning administrator, assured Williams that the local level “is not doing anything behind anyone’s back,” for the act is being carried out at the state level.

According to Kuhlman, who displayed documentation of the letter to meeting attendees, the letter concerning “site suitability approval” was sent by Stephen Mahoney, resource analyst for the State of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), to Ryan Hunter of H & H Feed, and cc’d to Eric Stoneburner of CJD Farm Consulting, the Flowerfield Township Clerk, and the St. Joseph County Clerk.

Kuhlman said the letter did not ask for input from the local authorities or residents.

“The letters sent out are not asking for our opinions. They are not asking for our comments,” Kuhlman said. “They are saying ‘here is what we are doing’ and ‘here is what we are approving.’ They are not giving us a choice.”

According to MDARD at MI.gov, under the Michigan Right to Farm Act, P.A. 93, the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development is authorized to develop GAAMPs (Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices) for farms in Michigan in order to provide farmers with “nuisance protection.”

Kuhlman said because the project is being handled by the state, his options as a zoning administrator are limited.

