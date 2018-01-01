Flowerfield Township discusses progress towards millage proposal

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Flowerfield Township Board of Trustees reviewed the progress of a millage proposal that would aim to reduce the cost of ambulance and fire services.

Trustee Ron Shaver said currently “our township coverage is split in half.” He said Fabius-Park Fire Department controls the fires on the east side of the township, while the Three Rivers Fire Department provides ambulance service. On the west side, Marcellus Fire Department provides fire and ambulance services.

Shaver said the split in services charges the township around a quarter of its budget and the township can’t afford to continue under these conditions.

Shaver said he is working with lawyers to finalize the one mill proposal and to get the proposal on the ballot for an upcoming election. Unfortunately, he said after talking to St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald, the next “most probable“ election is August 2018.

Shaver said the Board considered switching ambulance services as well, but no language has been finalized.

“I’ve had quite a lot of work being done with lawyers to answer some questions regarding if we went with a different ambulance service, what are the laws?” Shaver said.

Before completing a proposal, Shaver said he needs a better understanding on the state’s laws, specifically on mutual aid agreements.

“I just want a straight answer about what are the state laws regarding what ambulance services have to provide and what they don’t, particularly in relation to the mutual aid type of agreements and so forth,” Shaver said.

Shaver said by switching the township’s ambulance service for the east side, which would mean canceling services with the TRFD, would provide residents with a quicker response time, which is a point of interest for Shaver.

