Flowerfield Township Board discusses potential millage

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Flowerfield Township Board Tuesday discussed a potential “ambulance, fire and road” millage.

Trustee Ron Shaver said nearly 25 percent of the township’s budget is going toward fire and ambulance services, and the township can’t continue spending $53,000 annually on those services without “relieving some of those costs.”

Clerk Myron Fuller said Flowerfield pays $22,000 to Marcellus Fire Department and Marcellus Ambulance Service, $20,000 to the Fabius-Park Fire Department, and $11,000 to Three Rivers Ambulance Service.

“I’d like to see us put a millage on the ballot for ambulance, fire and road (for) one mill,” Shaver said. “We had our whole thing about the ambulance service, as far as I’m concerned we can’t continue spending ($53,000). We’ve got to get some help in these areas.

