Flowerfield Township Board authorizes purchase of projection equipment

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Flowerfield Township Board Tuesday authorized the purchase of a wireless EPSON EX7240 projector and additional HDMI cables in the amount of no more than $700.

Trustee Ron Shaver said the projector would be used on a regular basis and could be utilized at board meetings as well as public hearings and budget workshops. Shaver’s research priced the projector at $574 and he said even with the purchase of additional HDMI cords, he didn’t expect the purchase to exceed $650.

In other business the Board…

•Provided an update on the township’s new website. Shaver said the website’s homepage with updated contact info will soon be available, while pages listing ordinances and the like will take more time to create. The Board established a budget of up to $1,000 for the new website at the Dec. 13 meeting.

•Scheduled a budget workshop for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Flowerfield Township Hall. The workshop is open to the public.

