Flowerfield Township approves $35K in road maintenance

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Flowerfield Township Board Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of hiring the St. Joseph County Road Commission to apply calcium chloride to all dirt roads in the township in the amount of $35,100.

Treasurer Alan Pearson said he voted no because it’s a “waste of money.”

The initial bill for the service is $42,600 but after the county’s contribution of $7,500, the township will pay $35,100. According to Supervisor Carroll Parmeter, the township will save $1,500 by going through the county rather than using a private company.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.