Flowerfield board members get raises

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Flowerfield Township Board approved pay raises for its members Tuesday, March 14. The supervisor will now make $11,500, the clerk and treasurer $15,000, and each trustee $2,500.

“It increased more than normal this year,” trustee Ron Shaver said, calling it a one-time increase to bring it in line with other townships, though Flowerfield is still on the very lowest end.

“We have trouble getting people to run for office because we don’t compensate.”

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.