Flooding in Three Rivers

By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department said the following roads and streets were closed due to flooding as of press time Thursday: “South Main Street from Michigan Avenue to Broadway Street, all of River Drive, Middle Street, and Wood Street from Michigan Avenue to River Drive.”

More roads could be added as floodwaters rise. Fifth Avenue between Portage Avenue and Garden Street “will probably be closed by tomorrow,” according to authorities. The police also warn that officers could cite anyone who drives around barricades in flooded areas, “for safety reasons as well as it creates a wake of water into people’s houses in flooded areas.”
 

