Flood warning extended

THREE RIVERS — The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has extended until Saturday, April 15 a flood warning for the St. Joseph River at Three Rivers affecting St. Joseph County.

Rainfall from this past week has caused the rivers to rise. At 11 a.m. Friday the stage was 6.7 feet and steady; flood stage is seven feet.

The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Saturday morning; crest near 7.8 feet around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 and fall below flood stage around 2 a.m. Friday, April 14.

At eight feet, minor flooding of apartments near the river along Mechanic Street, the River Glen Condos on east Michigan Ave. and basements of several homes along River Drive can be expected.

Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts.

Detailed river forecasts and more information can be found on the Internet at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes.