Flood stage approaching

THREE RIVERS — Recent rains have combined with locally high water levels to push the St. Joseph River at the Scidmore Park to the National Weather Service flood stage depth of nearly seven feet.

A flood warning for Three Rivers has been issued by the National Weather Service and states: “Heavy rainfall on Tuesday night may result in minor flooding along the St. Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers over the weekend and early next week.”

Historically, the St. Joseph River at seven feet in Three Rivers poses minimal damage potential, but if the river reaches eight feet or more, low-lying areas along the river are subject to water encroachment.

Rick Cordes is a former Commercial-News staff writer who still enjoys contributing to the paper.