Five juveniles charged with larceny after breaking into vehicles Sunday

THREE RIVERS – Five juveniles have been charged with larceny of personal property from a vehicle after purportedly breaking into multiple vehicles over the weekend, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Douglas Ave. with a report of multiple subjects breaking into vehicles. Upon contact with the TRPD, the five subjects ran from the scene.

According to authorities, two of the individuals were captured almost immediately because they ran into a swamp and got stuck. Both were identified as juveniles and were turned over to their parents.

The three other subjects were identified later that evening after they broke into a residence. All three were identified as juveniles and were also turned over to their parents.

The individuals’ names are being withheld and will not be released as all five are juveniles.

