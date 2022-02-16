Fisher or Fishers? Two lake residents seek to petition federal board for review of lake's name

PARK TWP. — Driving down M-60 in St. Joseph County toward the area of the lake at the southern tip of Park Township, a sharp eye may be able to notice slightly contradictory signs as to what the name of said lake is.

Look at the names on the street signs, and they say “South Fisher Lake Road” or “North Fisher Lake Road.” A couple of businesses operating near the lake say the same, “Fisher Lake.” However, look at the public access signs near the lake and on the brown road signs along M-60, and you’ll see a different spelling: “Fishers Lake.”

The issue of whether or not the lake at the southern tip of Park Township is called “Fisher” or “Fishers” has been discussed many times before, but never before has the discussion reached the point to where a federal board could get involved with deciding what exactly the name of the lake is.

Two lake residents, Katie Sweeney and Marian Cottingham-Schleisman, are looking to send a petition to the United States Board on Geographic Names (BGN), a board under the United States Department of the Interior, requesting standardization of the name of the lake and, according to their cover letter to the board, “officially change its name from Fishers Lake to Fisher Lake.”

Sweeney, whose family has owned a cottage on the lake for the last 70 years, said the two are attempting to “discover the real name of our lake.”

“There is an official name, and it's called "Fishers Lake", then there's the original name of our lake, which was Fisher Lake. Somewhere along the line, it got changed, and we believe, according to the board, that there may have been, and probably was, a clerical error when surveyors were first mapping the site. The BGN indicated that could be a possibility,” Sweeney said.

“The only way they can determine what the proper name is if we ask for a name change, and that starts the ball rolling. All we want to do is get the facts straight, and this is the only place that can do it.”

The effort to look into the name was devised by Cottingham-Schleisman about a year ago, mainly due to what she described as “banter” on one of the Facebook pages for the lake’s community about whether it’s Fisher or Fishers. Cottingham-Schleisman, an area director for the Fisher Lake Association, said she began researching the origin of the name, and said at the point they’re at now, they want to “keep on going.”

“We can't just say, hey we think it's Fisher, we have to go through the channels,” Cottingham-Schleisman said. She first contacted the BGN in June of 2021, and has been in contact with them ever since regarding the process and what to do.

Some of the history uncovered with the research done is that the lake was named after Leonard Fisher, one of the first settlers in the lake area back in the mid-1830s, who bought 121.98 acres of the Crescent Beach area for $152.48, equivalent to just under $5,000 in today’s money, according to documents included in the pair’s research. A few years later, in 1838, he gave part of the land to his brother Jonas, and a couple years after that, in 1841, gave another part of the land to a friend, John Boudman, with the rest being sold off, according to Cottingham-Schleisman.

The naming of the lake, the two claim, was done to “commemorate” Fisher for having established the area of the lake. Original records, they say the BGN told them, showed the common name usage for the lake was Fisher Lake, but “Fisher’s” was also accepted in local usage. When surveyors mapped out the lake, Sweeney said, it was known by the name Fisher Lake. However, when platting occurred, they say, something changed.

“Then, when they were platting it or making the official names and the surveyors were giving the info to the BGN, they said, 'oh it's Fisher's Lake,' but the BGN doesn't allow you to have an apostrophe s,” Sweeney said. “While they could've said, oh we don't need to have the apostrophe s, we'll just go with this local usage name, but somewhere along the line in the original survey, they took the apostrophe out and changed the name. It was no longer Fisher Lake, it was Fishers Lake.”

Sweeney added that the BGN representative told them, after going back through all the records, no one has disputed it since, and that there is a “possibility” there was a “clerical error” when surveyors were first mapping the site. As for why they’re doing this effort now, Sweeney said it’s because no one’s done it before.

“The only reason to do this now is because it's never been done, and the controversy will not end until the BGN issues a decision,” Sweeney said. “Once they issue that decision, it's over. You can call it Fisher Lake, you can call it Fishers Lake, however once the petition is processed, the official name will continue to be Fishers Lake, or they will determine a mistake or clerical error did in fact happen, and it should be Fisher Lake.”

As part of their petition, they have a number of supporting information, including maps, documents and pictures that show the name should actually be Fisher Lake. It also includes some letters from lake residents supporting the name Fisher Lake, as well as pages of signatures of residents supporting the effort. They also look to add letters of opposition to their submission, saying they have reached out to “key people” that have been promoting the lake as “Fishers” Lake.

As part of their argument, they also claim “Fisher” Lake meets the BGN’s three classes of name changes, which are those made to bring federal official usage into agreement with “well-established local usage,” those made to “eliminate particular name problems as in cases involving derogatory names, name duplication, and names originally authorized on the basis of incorrect information, and those made at the requests of persons or organizations, for “commemorative or other reasons important to the proposer.”

In recent weeks, the two have attempted to seek support from local governments, including St. Joseph County, Park Township and Lockport Township, for the effort in the form of letters, something Sweeney said was part of the “corroborative information” they need for their submission.

“They asked for any corroborative information, so that’s why we've asked for the support letter from the township and county, because they want to know what the local people and organizations think,” Sweeney said.

However, some of that corroborative information has hit a bit of a rough current as of late. Sweeney confirmed the effort is not endorsed by or associated with the Fisher Lake Association, and requests for the county and Park Township governments to submit letters of support for the effort have been either tabled for the time being, in the case of the county, or have been declined, as was the case with Park Township. The pair planned to present the situation to Lockport Township at their meeting Monday.

Sweeney and Cottingham-Schleisman say they hope to submit their petition by March, and added it could take several months for a response from the BGN. They have said they would be okay with whatever decision is made by the BGN.

“We hope they find there was an error, because we honestly believe that. But, if they don't, then it will remain Fishers, and we'll live with it,” Sweeney said. “I think we have a good case for it, I think everything leads to it being the answer, but we're not making the decisions, so we have to live with whatever decision is made. … The truth is the truth. Well, it may not be the truth, but the decision is the decision. That's all we can do, is ask for a decision.”

In all of their efforts, though, the two say they just want to seek clarity on the issue.

“What we want to do is come to a happy medium so we can find out what the truth is,” Sweeney said. “I think the people who oppose it, when they understand what the petition is, even though we have to petition under 'name change,' what it really is is 'name verification.' That is the purpose – to verify the name of our lake.”

“We’re giving it our best shot,” Cottingham-Schleisman said.

