First United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

THREE RIVERS — Pastor Derl Keefer will give his first sermon as pastor of the First United Methodist Church, located at 215 N. Main St. in Three Rivers, this Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Derl officially took over for Pastor Jim Stillwell on July 1, after Stillwell’s retirement on June 30. Derl had previously been the administrative pastor on a part-time basis at Center Park United Methodist Church outside of Three Rivers.

He said his new appointment is bittersweet because while he’s looking forward to a new challenge, he and his wife Karen enjoyed their time at Center Park United Methodist Church.

“We enjoy the people there so much. We attended the kids’ baseball, soccer and softball games, we’re involved in so many of their activities, as well as with the people themselves,” Derl said.

“I visit them in the hospital or at their home, and we had such a great response from them. It has just been a marvelous experience. We’ll miss them. However, we will be going back to their first service at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday that we’re able.”

Derl and Karen got married on Aug. 16, 1968, while the two were seniors at Bethany Nazarene College (now Southern Nazarene University) in Bethany Okla. After graduating from Bethany Nazarene in 1969, Derl attended Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo., where he received his Master of Divinity degree.

He was then pastor in Seymour, Ind. at the Peter’s Switch Church of the Nazarene for five years, after which he and Karen ministered in the Chicago area for six years before moving onto the Three Rivers Church of the Nazarene, where Derl served as pastor for 18 years.

After his pastoral assignments, he became the Adult Ministries Coordinator and Prime Time Coordinator working with senior adults for the General Church of the Nazarene, headquartered in Kansas City from 2001 to 2009. Derl was then appointed to the Wisconsin District as District Superintendent in 2009, serving until his retirement in 2013. In 2014, he was asked to serve part-time at Center Park United Methodist Church as administrative pastor, a position he held until his recent appointment to First United Methodist Church this month.

Derl has authored 11 books for Nazarene Publishing House and CSS Publishing, and has started working on his 12th book. He has also been a contributor to other ministerial books and professional clergy magazines over the past 40 years. The Keefers have two adult children, Jeff and Julie, who live in Three Rivers.

Derl said he has a number of ideas to help First United Methodist Church grow, one of which is instituting educational programs.

“I want to make sure their spiritual priority is No. 1, that there’s a good understanding of the gospel, that we help people become disciples of Christ, so that those that don’t know Christ will come to a relationship with him and obviously that means growth,” he said.

