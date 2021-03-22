First two cases of UK COVID variant confirmed in county

THREE RIVERS — The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) announced late Monday the first two confirmed cases of a variant of COVID-19 in St. Joseph County.

The COVID variant in question is the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom in the fall of 2020. According to BHSJ and the Centers for Disease Control, the B.1.1.7 variant spreads more easily and is believed to be more contagious than the base COVID-19 virus. However, the agency noted there is currently no indication that the variant affects clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the original strain.

“Since the variant is more contagious, the virus could potentially infect more people with less exposure,” BHSJ Health Officer Rebecca Burns said in a statement. “Which is why it is imperative our community strengthen prevention measures by wearing masks, physically distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated when it becomes available to you.”

According to BHSJ, the two individuals affected have been in isolation and close contacts of them have been quarantined since their initial diagnosis. Variant identification, according to the agency, is learned after initial diagnosis and further testing of their specimen.

There have been 6,390 reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the United States as of March 21, according to the CDC, with the state of Michigan having reported the second-highest number of cases with 616. The variant was first detected in the U.S. in December.

The CDC has noted that as of now, studies have suggested that antibodies generated through vaccination with vaccines currently available recognize the B.1.1.7 variant, as well as other variants that have been discovered around the world.

With that, BHSJ recommends taking protective actions to prevent the spread of the new strain, including wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands, seeking testing if sick or exposed, following isolation or quarantine guidance, and getting vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available.

