First TRHS students get CPR/First Aid/AED certified

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers High School Safe Driving Team recently hosted event #2 of their safe driving campaign, “Wildcats A.D.A.P.T.: Wildcats will Arrive Safely by being: Decisive, Alert, Prepared & Trained.”

Their CPR/First Aid/AED Training was hosted on Feb. 13 at Three Rivers High School. TRHS’ very own health teacher, Jason Sperry, trained the first group of 12 students in CPR, First Aid, & AED use. Students that signed up were taken through the class after a half day of school and they will be certified in CPR and First Aid. Each participant was given a CPR mask keychain so they will be prepared in the event of a crash.

The team wants students to know what to do if they are in an accident and someone needs help.

The response was so positive that they already have 11 out of the 12 slots filled for another class.