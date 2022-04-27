First TR Promise "Run for the Future" successful

THREE RIVERS — Runners from all over the area descended upon Meyer Broadway Park in Three Rivers Saturday morning to run for a good cause, one which Mother Nature appeared to agree with too.

Sunny conditions highlighted Saturday’s Run For The Future 5K, a race benefitting the Three Rivers Promise scholarship fund, where more than 220 runners signed up to participate.

The event featured the 5K run and a subsequent one-mile fun run, while participants and supporters were able to enjoy food trucks on site as well as raffles for gift cards and a Bluetooth speaker. Medals were given out to the top three finishers in each age group, as well as the overall male and female winners.

Race organizers said the run, the first one put on by the Three Rivers Promise, was a success.

“There were a lot of people, over 200 were running or walking, and we had easily 15 sign up on site today,” Three Rivers Promise Board President Tom Lowry said. “For a first time, we’re ecstatic.”

Lowry estimated the race raised over $20,000 for the Promise through race sign-ups and sponsorships. As of Sunday morning, the scholarship fund has raised $419,600, about 14 percent of its Phase One goal of $3 million. The goal for the scholarship fund is to provide every Three Rivers High School student scholarships toward tuition and fees for post-secondary education at Michigan public colleges and vocational schools, with a long-term goal of fully funding tuition and fees for TRHS graduates to go to college in Michigan.

Saturday’s race was one of the first major fundraisers for the scholarship fund, something Lowry said they wanted to do for a while.

“We wanted to do a fundraiser, and a lot of people expressed an interest in a 5K. There are a couple in the community, but there’s always room for one more,” Lowry said. “Based on the turnout today, I’d say it was a good idea. … If we do this enough years, it’ll make a difference.”

Those who ran the race said they enjoyed running the hilly Meyer Broadway course. Louann Hagenbuch of Three Rivers, who finished first in the Female 60+ category, ran the course with her husband Mark, who finished third in the male 60+ category. She said she was excited to have a 5K event in Three Rivers, especially one that supports a cause like the Three Rivers Promise.

“It is a nice run. It’s a little challenging, but we were excited to have a 5K in Three Rivers,” Hagenbuch said. “Our grandson is in Kalamazoo doing the Kalamazoo Promise, so it’s exciting we have the Three Rivers Promise here, so we wanted to help out.”

Scott Wills of Three Rivers, who finished in third place in the Male 50-59 category, said he enjoyed the run as well.

“It was a great day and a great cause, and I finished and I’m still standing,” Wills said. “It’s not my first 5K, but it’s my first time running this course. I’ve watched it a lot because my daughters run for Three Rivers Cross Country, so I watched it a lot, knew how hard it was and I’ve always wanted to run it. It was tough. I have even more respect for the cross country runners than I did before. I had a lot of fun. It’s great Three Rivers has a Promise, and I’m glad to do whatever we can to help.”

Wills’ daughter Lauren, a member of the Three Rivers High School cross country team, was the overall female winner in the 5K with a time of 24:43.4. The overall male winner was Wyatt Owsiany of Paw Paw, who finished with a time of 19:18.2.

Some local businesses who sponsored the race even brought teams of their own, such as Crossroads Veterinary Clinic, led by Dr. Carol Horton.

“It’s a great race, put on very well, it’s very well-organized, and we wanted to support our community,” Horton said. “We got all of our clinic together, and we had 17 of our 19 employees participate, and we closed our office for the day so we could support it. It’s a great event and we loved it.”

Overall, Lowry said he looks forward to doing the race again next year, and thanked people for their support of the cause.

“We want to thank the community for all their support,” Lowry said. “From the sponsors to the teams that signed up and the factories that signed up a whole team, we’ve had a great response.”

RACE RESULTS BY AGE GROUP:

Male Overall Winner

Wyatt Owsiany, Paw Paw, 19:18.2

Female Overall Winner

Lauren Wills, Three Rivers, 24:43.4

Male 10 and Under:

1. Zachary Carr, Three Rivers, 39:54.5

Female 10 and Under:

1. Harper Ward, Three Rivers, 44:57.2

Male 11-19:

1. Lucan Hoercher, Three Rivers, 21:09.6

2. Seth Luegge, Three Rivers, 23:12.3

3. Paul Drallette, Climax, 23:33.5

Female 11-19:

1. Cherise Walker, Homer, 35:33.4

2. Asia Fuller, Three Rivers, 47:36.7

3. Leah Klish, Three Rivers, 54:16.2

Male 20-29:

1. Benjamin Richmond, Vicksburg, 21:37.5

2. Justin Jergens, Vicksburg, 24:49.1

3. Brandon Jergens, Mendon, 25:17.6

Female 20-29:

1. Sandra Miller, Elkhart, Ind., 30:08.4

2. Kennedy New, Three Rivers, 30:56.0

3. Lily Solis, Three Rivers, 35:30.0

Male 30-39:

1. Joseph Wood, Portage, 22:08.6

2. Michael Kersjes, Portage, 27:14.6

3. Matthew Whitsel, Sturgis, 33:37.2

Female 30-39:

1. Sarah Gurnee, Kalamazoo, 30:23.0

2. Brenda Howes, Three Rivers, 33:19.5

3. Felicia Dunn, Battle Creek, 33:51.9

Male 40-49:

1. Gregg Melville, Three Rivers, 43:47.3

Female 40-49:

1. Kari Scare, Marcellus, 37:18.7

2. Autumn Yost, Three Rivers, 38:33.9

3. Sylvia Aleman, Three Rivers, 39:21.5

Male 50-59:

1. Jeffrey Pangborn, Three Rivers, 25:49.9

2. Rex Scare, Marcellus, 25:49.1

3. Scott Wills, Three Rivers, 29:08.8

Female 50-59:

1. Kelly Judsen, Three Rivers, 35:54.7

2. Lisa Pangborn, Three Rivers, 36:23.1

3. Carol Horton, 38:32.4

Male 60+:

1. Rick Leland, South Haven, 28:33.0

2. Hugh McCracken, Frankfort, Ill., 36:22.4

3. Mark Hagenbuch, Three Rivers, 37:20.5

Female 60+:

1. Louann Hagenbuch, Three Rivers, 33:18.7

2. Ellen McCracken, Frankfort, Ill., 43:06.9

3. Bonnie Fuller, Three Rivers, 51:59.5