First total solar eclipse in 99 years to occur on Aug. 21

For the first time in most of our lifetimes, a total solar eclipse will span across the United States on Monday, Aug. 21.

Darren Drake, a 30-year astronomer who works as the astronomer at YMCA Camp Eberhart, said this will be the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.

“This is the first solar eclipse in the continental U.S. since February of 1979. It has been a long dry spell,” he said. “It is also the first one to go from coast-to-coast since 1918. Coast-to-coast is very rare. It goes through more states than any other eclipse in recent history.”

According to Drake, a total solar eclipse occurs when the “moon completely covers the sun,” which allows for the sun’s corona to be seen in the totality zone. Those in the totality zone, where the darkest shadow is cast, will be able to see the total eclipse, while those outside of zone will be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

“The sky will look noticeably dimmer, it will be unmistakable. About 85 percent of the sun will be covered [in Three Rivers], so it is going to have an obvious effect,” he said.

“Your shadows will look very strange, as well. Because the sun is no longer a round source, the shadows from the clouds will have a strange appearance.”

To view the eclipse, Drake said it is very important NOT to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, for if you do, you will risk permanent eye damage.

“You need special glasses or telescope filters designed to be used with the sun,” he said. “The glasses are hard to get now because the demand is so high. You need to be careful to make sure the glasses you are getting are not fake. With real glasses, the sun should be very comfortable to look at, not bright at all.”

According to the American Astronomical Society, one “should not be able to see anything through a safe solar filter except the sun itself or something comparably bright.” AAS said, “if you can see shaded lamps or other common household light fixtures (not bare bulbs) of more ordinary brightness through your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer, and you’re not sure the product came from a reputable vendor, it’s no good.”

“If people don’t have proper solar glasses, they are going to be tempted to look at [the eclipse], just for a second,” Drake said. “One, they are not going to be able to see anything. Two, they are going to risk their vision permanently. It is good to be prepared by having those glasses or using a projection technique.”

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

