Home / Home

First episode of ‘Leads to Ledes’ now live

Podcast features TRCN managing editor and Mayor Tom Lowry

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Commercial-News’ first podcast went live Monday morning and is available on SoundCloud.
Leads to Ledes is hosted by Managing Editor Alek Frost and features City of Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry. Each month they will discuss a variety of topics pertaining to the City of Three Rivers.
In Monday’s episode Alek and Tom discuss the Matthew Britton/Mark Shelton incident (1:15), the sports complex (12:00), and City Manager Joe Bippus’ 2018 evaluation (15:23) among other topics.
Editor’s Note: Episode 1 was recorded Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Kelsey Block Brewing Company and was edited by Ale Crevier. Music in this episode was created and provided by DJ Mitchie Moore. The podcast can be found at https://bit.ly/2NgWSAg.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here