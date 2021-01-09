First Airfield Drags races to success

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport was alive with the sound of roaring engines and squealing tires at the first Airfield Drags event held Saturday.

Over 50 vehicles participated in the event, which consisted of a number of largely non-competitive drag races with classic pre-1979 vehicles in four different classes based on estimated horsepower. Even though it was the first year for the event, organizer Brian Scott said the event was largely successful.

“It was a great event, it went really well. From what we saw, and what we heard, people loved it and we're absolutely thrilled,” Scott said.

Saturday’s event was rescheduled from its original date on Aug. 7 due to a large rain event that occurred overnight. Scott said he was thankful to be able to reschedule and still hold the event that has been worked on for just over a couple of years.

“To actually hold the event and see the way it went and the fun that everybody seemed to have, it was a great feeling for us to see that all happen yesterday,” Scott said. “The rain delay, obviously that was a tough one when we had to postpone it, but we were able to pull things back together for yesterday.”

Along with the races, there were food vendors and merchants available at Airfield Drags, with a couple of shuttles available to transport patrons between the event site and the airport entrance.

In terms of prizes, there were a few hand-made trophies given out to class winners based on what the event crew determined to be their favorite vehicle of the day. In Class A, Autumn Kiefer’s 1962 Plymouth took home the prize, Robert Motycka’s 1978 Ford took home the Class B title, the 1966 Chevy owned by Phil Miller won in Class C, and James Maxey’s 1963 Studebaker won the Class D prize. Matt Donovan’s 1938 Chevy took home the K&D Body Shop “Pop’s Pick” award.

Maxey, from South Bend, Ind. and participating in his first drag racing event, said he was excited to participate, calling it a “cool” event.

“It just feels like an old-school event,” Maxey said. “This is my first time, so it’s all just fun and games.”

Some of the competitors, like Rob Wisk of Constantine who brought his 1977 Corvette to compete, took a similar ‘take it easy’ approach to the event.

“It’s my first time competing on an airport, so I’m out there to keep it fun and see the cars,” Wisk said. “Just got to keep it straight so I can take it to work on Monday morning.”

While the rain played a depressing factor that led to cancellation a few weeks ago, Scott said the heat was the main issue to contend with Saturday.

“It ended up being a high of 97 with a heat index of 103 or something,” Scott said. “One thing we did was take about a 45-minute break, and we needed that to blow the track off and hydrate the crew. Our crew was getting pretty overheated. We had plenty of water out there for us, but we were standing in the sun all day. Overall, we made it through safely, and I think everybody had a great time.”

Scott praised the estimated turnout numbers for the event, saying it was a big turnout, but not bigger than they expected to have. He said they had to go to overflow parking at the airport at one point to accommodate all the visitors.

Looking ahead to the future of the event, Scott said there could be a few changes to be made to make things go quicker in the future, but overall, they hope to make Airfield Drags a yearly event.

“We're going to take a break for a couple weeks, then we'll meet and pull together some of those, here's what worked, here's what didn't work, and then start in late fall or early winter planning for next year's event,” Scott said. “We got a few ideas of things we want to change a bit to make things go a bit quicker and keep the action going, but for the most part it went quite well. I would say 99 percent of the feedback we've received thus far has been positive.”

Scott thanked the City of Three Rivers and Airport Manager Mark Glessner for their assistance with the event, as well as the event’s crew and spectators for enjoying the event and what the city had to offer afterward.

“A lot of people coming in got hotels, and when everybody left, people hit up restaurants and went downtown. We were glad to see that or hear that people were going to do that to give back to the city, because the city's been supportive of this event,” Scott said. “The racers were fantastic, everybody that came out and dropped their car out were just so happy to be there. From what we heard, they had an incredible time, and everybody had an incredible time.”

