Firehouse giveaway exceeds 3,400 items

THREE RIVERS — For years the “Old Red Fire House” on Millard Road, Three Rivers would go out to save lives at car accidents, and save lives at house fires. Now people are coming to “Old Red,” to help save themselves, to pick out things that they need to make their life easier this so far hard cold winter, and getting to be a harder life of living. They are getting things they have never had before in their house to make their life easier to work with. Of course the most important, their picking out gifts for their children and family members that they might not have been able to afford, or use money that was for bills, to make their little family happy.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, “Old Red” did its third free giveaway of clothing and household items. The total so far is 3,452 items, to 152 families were given so far.

“St. Joseph County, this giveaway could not be done without you, and hopefully it’s teaching people there is one more step to do and that is, let not the giving stop with them, no matter how small but keep ‘Passing-It-On,’” said Stan Brueck, who organized it.