Firefighters memorialized

Station 3 (Fabius Park Fire Department) Capt. Wayne Wilcox holds the Firefighters Association’s new plaque “in honor of our fallen brothers — fallen but never forgotten.” A member of the department going on 49 years, Wilcox said he knew many of the men on the plaque, but that most of the current firefighters had never worked with them — a number of whom had helped found the department back in 1957. The plaque arrived Thursday, Feb. 2 following several years of effort by Wilcox.
 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

