Firefighters to get Fabius Park Fire Dept acreage

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The back acreage of the Fabius-Park Fire Department property will now belong to the Firefighters’ Association, FPFD board members decided 3-1 at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4.

A five-year contract the department had with a man who was farming 13 acres for $660 per year has expired; the man’s son had expressed interest in renewing the contract, but at the FPFD’s December board meeting, the Firefighters’ Association also expressed interest in the property to use for training as well as a space for them and their families to enjoy.

“I think we should let the firemen have it and not charge,” board member Judy Holman said.

Capt. Josh Smith of the Firefighters’ Association said they contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources about grants, but all they had was a wildflower grant which would have involved firefighters planting, the DNR inspecting, and spraying multiple times per year.

However, the DNR did give them the names of some local organizations that could help them with their goal of rejuvenating the property through planting natural grasses and trees.

Board member Joe Eichorn said that if they looked at what the department had paid out for trainings, a couple of trainings on their own property would recoup the cost.

Training opportunities could include ice rescue training in the pond or burn training in the fields. Recreational opportunities could include fishing in the pond; installation of a gazebo is a future possibility.

The property would not be open to the public, for safety and liability purposes.

Assistant chief Josh Judsen said there were a lot of downed trees on the property that firefighters wanted to clean up now that they had access to it.

Board president Ed English cast the lone “no” vote on the matter.

In comments after the meeting, English said he was good with the firefighters having the property, but his dissent came from wanting to continue receiving the annual rent.

“I’m president, I’ve got to pinch pennies,” he said.

