Fire damages former Village Market

CENTREVILLE — A fire Friday night at about 11 p.m. damaged the former Village Market building in Centreville.

According to the Centreville Fire Department, first arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof toward the front of the vacant building. Fire damage was contained to the front, but the remainder of the building sustained heavy water and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the State Fire Marshal will be on scene Monday to investigate.

Assisting Centreville Fire on the scene were departments from Three Rivers, Fabius-Park Townships, Colon, Mendon, Sturgis, Life Care Ambulance, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Victims Services, Central Dispatch, and Centreville Department of Public Works.

