Fire continues to smolder

A fire that started around 4 p.m. Monday at Green Stream Recycling, a mulch manufacturing facility located in the 69000 block of M-103 in Mottville, has been contained but as of Wednesday, June 28, continues to smolder and will continue to do so until it burns itself out, a process that could take weeks, according to authorities. Pictured is a Three Rivers Fire Department ladder truck battling flames, which have since dwindled greatly in size, at the factory on Monday, June 26 in Mottville.