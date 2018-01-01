Finding herself through poetry

THREE RIVERS — Aundrea Brown recalls many times in her young life when her voice was needed, but she was silent.

“Then I found my pen, and used it to awaken the lioness within,” the Three Rivers woman said in a poem about her life she shared Thursday at Lowry’s Books and More.

Brown remembers being in kindergarten and learning how to write — she thought it was the coolest thing, she told attendees of the first of five “Tom Talks” planned for this year at Lowry’s. She enjoyed flash cards, and when people tried to outdo her with comments like “what rhymes with purple?” the youngster responded “circle.”

“Throughout my life poetry has always been so pretty,” she said. “It brought me so much clarity. I used it to find answers — to find myself.”

An audience member asked Brown if she thought poetry could be taught, and she said there were seminars, classes and books on how to write poetry, but “I feel it has to be who you are,” she said. “It comes from the soul — it’s so personal.”

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.