Final resting places of the presidents

K. Lynn McFarlen, community outreach coordinator for Langeland Family Funeral Homes, does a presentation at Grace Healthcare on Thursday, Feb. 16 about the final resting places of presidents (including John Adams’, shown). The way they are memorialized gives insights into their character and the times in which they lived, she said. President George Washington’s memorial set the tone for future presidential memorials; he was buried in the shadows of his home and no president has been buried in Washington, D.C. since with the exception of Woodrow Wilson in 1924.