Filling ‘Baskets of Promise’

Sitting on the table: Brock Michalek, Raeann Michalek, Ashlynn Michalek and Leah Stiver, and (standing) Mikel Watkins, Jane Eley, Janis Jones, Paige Brown, Deb Hart, Cindie Rockwell, Sue Outman and Sue Kantauskas, members of the “Thrivent Action Team” assembled 72 personal care kits for Lutheran World Relief’s “Baskets of Promise” campaign on April 4 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Constantine. For four weeks, bars of soap, toothbrushes, nail clippers, combs and bath towels were collected for the kits. Items were wrapped in the towel, boxed up, and shipped to Lutheran World Relief for distribution overseas. The kits provide basic sanitation and hygiene items for families coping with some of life’s most difficult situations. In places like the Philippines the kits allow families who have lost their belongings in devastating typhoons to stay healthy and clean and preserve personal dignity. Messiah church members donated items, and Hart received a $250 grant from Thrivent to help with the project.

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall