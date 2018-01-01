Field conditions may delay Armstrong Park opening

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers city officials fear field conditions at Armstrong Park may delay the sports complex’s grand opening, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7.

With just 47 days to go, the complex’s grass isn’t quite where the city would like it to be.

“The fear is ‘Will the grass be strong enough to let the kids on it?’” Lowry said. “Right now we’re scheduled for Sept. 7. They’re monitoring it daily, there going to do a progress conference or whatever it’s called soon, and if the grass isn’t strong enough the contractor has to come in and redo it because we can’t let the kids on it if the grass is not sufficiently grown.”

Lowry said the city will “not sign-off on the (seeding) contract — either now or in November — unless that grass is perfect because we’re going to get what we paid for.”

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, the State of Michigan saw more precipitation in the 10-month period from August 2018 to May 2019 than any other time in state history. Michigan saw an average of almost eight inches of precipitation above normal levels during that period, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lowry said inclement weather certainly didn’t help landscaping efforts, as “puddles of water” have dampened the probability of Armstrong Park opening on time just as much as anything else.

Outside of the less than stellar field conditions, Lowry said most aspects of the park are progressing as planned.

“We’ve got fencing up, the concession stand, infrastructure is all in. (With regards to) the interconnecting roads we haven’t paved everything we’ve paid for yet because the ground is too moist, but within the next month everything will be paved that we bought — so the interconnecting roads, the first parking lots will be paved,” he said.

While the sports complex may not open in time to host the initial games slated for September, Lowry said if Armstrong Park does indeed open before the winter months, participating youth sports leagues will move from their current locations to the park.

“If we can get games on there this fall, we will,” Lowry said. “But we don’t want to hurt the grass in the long run. Almost everything else is on schedule but the grass is not perfect. The subcontractor didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just Mother Nature.”