Feel free to frolic

MARCELLUS — On Saturday, August 26, the Marcellus Bluegill Frolic, which featured a car and bike show, a fishing competition and a parade, gathered together members of the community along with a few travelers.

The crowd was introduced to 77 registered cars during the car show. Seven lucky owners were rewarded with a trophy for best of show, 1992 and newer car and truck, 1991 and older car and truck, best racing/stock car, and best motorcycle.

Jim Wrigley from Elkhart, Ind. said he is not interested in the prizes, but rather to show off his classic car. He said he bought his 1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport two years ago, and has worked on renovations and overall maintenance on the car since.

“I’ve done so much work on this car I can fill up your paper if I told you everything I did,” Wrigley said. “I sort of got forced to take early retirement and I needed something to do to keep my sanity, then it just turned into a hobby.”

While Wrigley committed countless hours into perfecting his vehicle, Andy Kalley from Bronson said only a new paintjob was required after purchasing his 1963 Buick Special six years ago.

