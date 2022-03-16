Federal board: 'Fishers' Lake is still name, but 'Fisher' works too

PARK TWP. — Sometimes the winning move can be to just cut bait.

That’s what happened in regards to a request from local residents to the United States Board on Geographic Names (BGN) to change the name of the lake at the southern tip of Park Township from “Fishers Lake” to “Fisher Lake,” according to a staff member at the BGN.

Ultimately, the BGN, a federal board under the United States Department of the Interior, stated the official name of the lake will remain Fishers Lake, a name that has been official on federal maps since 1906. In addition, however, Fisher Lake will be officially recorded as a variant name of the lake in the country’s Geographic Names Information System, something that has not been previously done.

The residents, Katie Sweeney and Marian Cottingham-Schleisman, initially submitted a petition back in February to the BGN to have the board take a look at the name of the lake and potentially change it, what they called an attempt to “discover the real name of our lake.”

The initial idea to do so was Cottingham-Schleisman’s, arguing that a clerical error caused the name to change from Fisher to Fisher’s – and eventually Fishers – down the line. Original records, according to the pair, showed the common name usage for the lake was originally Fisher Lake, done to commemorate a man named Leonard Fisher who was one of the first settlers of the lake area, with “Fisher’s” accepted in local usage.

In a statement announcing the result of the BGN petition, the pair said because of early plat records and resident usage, “Fisher Lake” was named a valid variant name of the lake. No signs around the lake will need to be changed because of this decision.

“Our lake was named for the Fisher family who settled on its shore in the 1830s. It has historically been Fisher’s Lake and Fishers Lake since 1858. Some of the Plats of Record and many of the residents, both past and present, commonly call it ‘Fisher Lake,’” the statement read. “It is this ‘common usage’ that has resulted in a determination by the BGN that ‘Fisher Lake’ is a valid alternate (variant) name of our lake.”

However, there is a bit more to how the decision by the BGN came to be. According to Jennifer Runyon, a research staffer at the BGN, the request was actually dropped due to anticipated “considerable opposition” by some members of the lake’s community.

“After some back and forth correspondence with the individual who had initially requested to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) that the name Fishers Lake be changed to Fisher Lake, she decided not to pursue the matter,” Runyon said in an email Thursday. “That is, several members of the community informed the individual that there would be considerable opposition to changing a name that has 100+ years of usage. Indeed, additional research showed the name Fishers Lake dating back to the mid-nineteenth century.”

However, Runyon stated, one provision of dropping the request was to have Fisher Lake recorded as a variant name, which according to Runyon, is a name or spelling other than the one official name, whether it was in local or published use, with an appropriate citation. Research staff at the BGN authorized the validity of Fisher Lake as a variant name; variant names do not require a decision by the BGN.

“In summary, no action by the BGN is needed and the name will remain officially Fishers Lake for Federal use,” Runyon said. “Most local and State agencies choose to use the names established by the BGN, although they are not required to do so. Decisions of the BGN are only binding to the Federal government.”

In an interview, Sweeney said everybody involved was “excited” with the result of their effort.

“We were pleased with the outcome, and we thought that it was fair,” Sweeney said. “Marian, who had told people she would research this, was so steadfast in her determination to at least make the effort to find out what the BGN had to say. I applaud her for sticking with it and getting it done. I think people were happy that it got researched and it got decided.”

