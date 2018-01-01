Home / Home

February Leaders of the Month

Pictured are Andrews Elementary’s Leaders of the Month for February. Back Row: Gabby Kilbourn, Jack Landon, Evan Schroeder, Emma Salinas, Isabelle Rollins, & Kameren Miller. Middle Row: Jack Boylan, Alayna Fausnaugh, Leah Kane, MaKenna Crist, Elijah Hale,  Keontae Curtis, Aliviah James, Emma O’Dell, Caroline Lash, Madelynn Barner, & Noah Hammon. Front Row: Lily Davidhizar, Gavin Reichman, Shelly Metzger, Alyssa Cole, Journee Marchand & Mason Carter. Not Pictured: Aubree Kelley & Lucas Craft.
Photo provided

