Like father, like son

THREE RIVERS — Dan Ruggles didn’t always want to be a realtor.

However, after retiring from a 28-year career as a police officer in Kalamazoo and Three Rivers in January, Ruggles said he was looking for something to do with his retirement. He got encouragement on what to do from his father, Elwin Ruggles.

“I had a lot of connections, and I just thought I needed something to do with my retirement,” Dan said. “My dad mentioned that I should go get my real estate license.”

So, in February, he did, and was hired as the newest realtor at Century 21 Affiliated in Three Rivers. In doing so, he helped carry on a family legacy of real estate in Three Rivers.

Elwin Ruggles, Dan’s father, started Arrowhead Real Estate in Three Rivers in 1968, now known as Century 21 Affiliated, the same company and the same office that Dan works at now.