Fatal stabbing in Mason Twp.

MASON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Niles Post is investigating a homicide in the 16000 block of State Line Road.

Around 8:22 p.m. on Monday, March 27, a 911 call was received by the Cass County Dispatch of a possible stabbing at this location.

Upon arrival troopers found a 59-year-old man deceased from apparent stab wounds. The suspect, a 32-year-old Elkhart, Ind. man, was located on scene and is in custody. The case currently remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County K-9 Unit, and SEPSA-Porter Fire and EMS.