Fatal house fire in Marcellus

MARCELLUS — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal house fire on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Around 1:29 p.m., the Marcellus Fire Department was dispatched to 265 Woodland Street for a house on fire. While fighting the fire, they found the only resident, Gordon Booz, 63, deceased inside the house.

Deputies were called to the scene to investigate. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Marcellus Fire and Ambulance Service and the Newberg Township Fire and Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

This case is still under investigation.