Fatal car crash in Penn Twp.

PENN TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Decatur Road near Shurte Street in Penn Township.

The crash occurred on Monday, Nov. 13, at approximately 10:44 a.m. Emergency personnel responded to the scene after a single occupant vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old male out of Kalamazoo, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash.

The driver traveled across both lanes of traffic and struck a tree on the opposite side of the roadway. The driver’s name is being with held until next of kin has been notified.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash. The driver is believed to have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of crash, and this incident remains under investigation.

Penn Township Fire, Cass Central Fire, and LifeCare Ambulance worked with deputies at the scene.

