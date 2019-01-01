Fatal accident on Middle Colon Rd.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at approximately 9:18 p.m., deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to Middle Colon Road near Kibloski Road for the report of a traffic crash involving a single vehicle into a tree.

The investigation showed the vehicle was north bound on Middle Colon Rd. and left the roadway to the east striking a tree south of Kibloski Rd. The driver was identified as a 56-year-old male from Burr Oak. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by Burr Oak Fire Department. He was then transported to Sturgis ER by LifeCare ambulance where he later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed appears to be a factor however the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Burr Oak Fire Dept., LifeCare Ambulance and Sturgis Tow.