Farewell, for now!

What a summer. My internship at the Three Rivers Commercial-News started out as a summer job that allowed for me to practice my writing before leaving for graduate school. In the end, it turned out to be so much more than that.

Not only has this internship reacquainted me with my hometown, but it has also allowed me a firsthand experience of human togetherness at work within my own community.

In this society, it is very easy for one to get distracted by one’s personal interests. When we are in public, we tend to isolate ourselves from others and on social media we only promote our personal lives.

As a journalist, my day-to-day life contrasted with that idea for I was tasked with talking to people I do not know and telling stories other than my own. My focus shifted from being on my life to being on the lives of those around me.

This summer I had the privilege of writing and creating the St. Joseph County: A Closer Look series. The focus of this series was to highlight interesting individuals in the area, who were actively involved in the community. This experience allowed for me to have conversations with locals about their lives and I was able to engage with strangers on a deeper level.



