Family perseveres after loss in White Pigeon fire

THREE RIVERS —The Hansen family continues to rebuild and persevere with faith on its side.

After a devastating fire destroyed the family’s White Pigeon home and took the lives of two beloved family members, a pregnant wife, Jessica Lynn Gould who was weeks from her due date with baby Shea Austin Hansen, and a seven-year-old boy Lonnie ‘Ray J’ Bingaman Jr., the surviving family looks forward in its search for a new residence.

“I’ve got faith. My wife taught me to love the world and see the good in things,” Wayne Hansen, Jessica Gould’s husband, said.

According to a close family friend Misty Vosters, the Meyer family, who also was living in the White Pigeon home with the Hansen-Bingaman family during the time of the fire, has found a new home in White Pigeon.