Face painting, games, and a color run were highlights of The Family Fun Day recently held at Immaculate Conception School. This annual event brought families together to celebrate the sheer joy of the autumn season. Families enjoyed building projects from Home Depot, playing carnival games, tumbling in the bounce house, and exploring the touch -a-truck display provided by the Three Rivers Fire Department and Green Mark Equipment. There was a Hog Roast compliments of Reed Farms and Glen Winters that rounded out the day. Pictured are Holly Haruza and Ariana Gonzalez.